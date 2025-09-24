Teja Sajja starrer Mirai is swiftly moving towards the 100 crore club at the domestic box office. The fantasy action adventure continues its streak of success as it has knocked down the lifetime of Nani’s HIT 3. It is now also set to enter the top 5 Telugu grossers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 12 report!
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12
As per Sacnilk, Mirai added 1.75 crores to the kitty on the second Tuesday. It remained similar to the 1.80 crores raked in on day 11. Telugu continues to be the best-performing language, contributing 65.14 crores to the total earnings. The remaining sum is from the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam runs.
The net box office collection of Karthik Gattamneni‘s directorial reaches 82.55 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 97.40 crores. Its pace during the mid-week blues, followed by the third weekend will majorly determine its entry into the 100 crore club!
Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown:
- Week 1: 65.10 crores
- Day 8: 2.75 crores
- Day 9: 5.15 crores
- Day 10: 6 crores
- Day 11: 1.80 crores
- Day 12: 1.75 crores
Total: 82.55 crores
Mirai beats HIT 3
The much-awaited moment is here! Teja Sajja’s film has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Nani’s HIT 3, which earned 81 crore net. It is now officially the 6th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 in India.
Mirai is now aiming to beat Hari Hara Veera Mallu (87 crores) and officially enter the top 5.
Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores
- Game Changer: 136.92 crores
- Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores
- Kuberaa: 90.89 crores
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores
Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 11
- Budget: 60 crores
- India net: 82.55 crores
- ROI: 37.58%
- India gross: 97.40 crores
- Overseas gross: 29.35 crores
- Worldwide gross: 126.75 crores
- Verdict: Success
