Teja Sajja starrer Mirai is swiftly moving towards the 100 crore club at the domestic box office. The fantasy action adventure continues its streak of success as it has knocked down the lifetime of Nani’s HIT 3. It is now also set to enter the top 5 Telugu grossers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 12 report!

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12

As per Sacnilk, Mirai added 1.75 crores to the kitty on the second Tuesday. It remained similar to the 1.80 crores raked in on day 11. Telugu continues to be the best-performing language, contributing 65.14 crores to the total earnings. The remaining sum is from the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam runs.

The net box office collection of Karthik Gattamneni‘s directorial reaches 82.55 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 97.40 crores. Its pace during the mid-week blues, followed by the third weekend will majorly determine its entry into the 100 crore club!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown:

Week 1: 65.10 crores

Day 8: 2.75 crores

Day 9: 5.15 crores

Day 10: 6 crores

Day 11: 1.80 crores

Day 12: 1.75 crores

Total: 82.55 crores

Mirai beats HIT 3

The much-awaited moment is here! Teja Sajja’s film has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Nani’s HIT 3, which earned 81 crore net. It is now officially the 6th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 in India.

Mirai is now aiming to beat Hari Hara Veera Mallu (87 crores) and officially enter the top 5.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 82.55 crores

ROI: 37.58%

India gross: 97.40 crores

Overseas gross: 29.35 crores

Worldwide gross: 126.75 crores

Verdict: Success

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: OG Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Pawan Kalyan’s War Against Coolie Is On – 2nd Highest Adult Opening Confirmed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News