Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and others, concluded its second week in theatres yesterday. In the first week itself, the film was declared a disaster at the Indian box office, so there were little hopes from the second week. As expected, extremely low collection has been amassed during the second week, and the total collection is still below the 90 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed day 15 report!

How much did Hari Hara Veera Mallu earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Tollywood period action drama received highly negative reviews and word-of-mouth, which made its run a complete nightmare for the makers. During the 8-day extended opening week, it did a business of 81.1 crores. The second week started with a collection as low as 55 lakh on day 9. Only on the second Sunday (day 11), it touched the 1 crore mark. Talking about the total earnings of week 2, the film earned only 4.27 crores.

From the first week to the second week, Hari Hara Veera Mallu suffered a brutal drop of 94.73%. Overall, it earned 85.37 crore net at the Indian box office in 15 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, its gross domestic collection stands at 100.73 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 81.1 crores

Week 2 – 4.27 crores

Total – 85.37 crores

Less than 30% budget recovery in 15 days

Reportedly, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was made on a budget of 300 crores, making it Pawan Kalyan‘s most expensive film ever. Against this cost, it has earned just 85.37 crores in 15 days. If the collection is compared with the cost, the film has recovered only 28.45% of the total budget in 15 days.

It clearly shows that the film has turned out to be an epic disaster at the Indian box office. For Tollywood, it’s one of the biggest failures in recent times.

More about the film

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released on July 14. It was produced by A Dayakar Rao and AM Rathnam, under the banner of Mega Surya Production.

