Kingdom concluded its 8-day extended opening week at the worldwide box office, and sadly, it turned out to be another major setback for Vijay Deverakonda. The film was released amid high hopes, but it failed to match the expectations set for it due to its exorbitant price tag. However, even in this disappointing situation, it has managed to emerge as Vijay’s top-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

How much did Kingdom earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

After a solid start, the Tollywood spy action thriller suffered at the ticket windows due to mixed word-of-mouth. From the second day onwards, it started showing a significant drop, and during weekdays, it looked like the audience wasn’t much interested in it. This led to a low score of just 47.45 crore net in India in the 8-day extended opening week. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 55.99 crore gross.

Overseas, Kingdom has earned an underwhelming sum of 20 crore gross so far (as per Sacnilk), with a major chunk coming from premieres and day 1. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 75.99 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 47.45 crores

India gross – 55.99 crores

Overseas gross – 20 crores

Worldwide gross – 75.99 crores

Kingdom becomes Vijay Deverakonda’s top post-COVID grosser!

Despite an underwhelming opening week of 75.99 crores, the spy action thriller managed to surpass Kushi’s 75.94 crore gross and become Vijay Deverakonda’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It also had the potential to hit the 100 crore mark globally, but considering the not-so-good trending, the film won’t reach 100 crore gross.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s top 3 grossers post-COVID (gross collection):

Kingdom – 75.99 crores Kushi – 75.94 crores Liger – 56.18 crores

More about the film

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film released in theatres on July 31, 2025. It also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crores.

