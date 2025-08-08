Rajinikanth’s Coolie is already enjoying all the limelight due to its crazy numbers in North America pre-sales. Amid this, the initial rush in Kerala bookings has stunned everyone. Rajini enjoys a massive fan base in the state, but still, the initial pace that is being witnessed is unbelievable. It could be considered a glimpse of record-breaking day 1 advance booking that is going to take place at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Rajinikanth mania storms Kerala

While the upcoming Kollywood magnum opus continues to go full throttle overseas, the madness has also started in India. Currently, only Kerala bookings have begun, and the initial response has been phenomenal. In an hour, it managed to sell 50K tickets through BookMyShow alone. It is learned that the film has already crossed 100K tickets in the state, crossing the 1 crore gross mark.

Coolie might knock down Leo’s day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office

Such a response indicates that Coolie is enjoying genuine hype on the ground, and the madness will double once Tamil Nadu’s bookings are opened. Even in the Telugu states, big numbers are expected to come. Overall, things are looking great for the magnum opus, and it can overtake Leo’s day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office.

For those who aren’t aware, Leo holds the record for the highest day 1 advance booking for a Kollywood film. It sold tickets worth 46.1 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. Surpassing this number won’t be that easy, but considering the hype Coolie is enjoying, it might be able to beat it with strong backing from Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. There’s still suspense over the response in the Hindi market.

If the Rajinikanth starrer manages to get through Leo’s final day 1 pre-sales, it will be an unbelievable achievement considering a clash situation.

More about the film

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025. It is releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan.

