Ajay Devgn’s big sequel, Son Of Sardaar 2, saw an outright rejection from the audience during the opening week, resulting in a shockingly low number. Right from day 1, the numbers were underwhelming, and now, by the end of the week, the collection didn’t even cross 35 crore net at the Indian box office. Such numbers aren’t even suitable for the opening weekend, considering the momentum Ajay has been enjoying with sequels in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed day 7 collection report!

Ajay struck gold twice with sequels in the post-COVID era. In 2022, his Drishyam 2 turned out to be a huge success in India. This year, he came with Raid 2, which performed really well. Unfortunately, he missed the hat-trick as his latest comedy sequel failed miserably. Despite having the space to make big earnings, it just couldn’t take off.

How much did Son Of Sardaar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

As per the latest collection update, Son Of Sardaar 2 did a business of just 1.42 crores on day 7, a drop of 16.47% from day 6’s 1.7 crores. Overall, the film concluded its opening week by earning a disappointing total of 33.07 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 39.02 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 7.25 crores

Day 2 – 8.25 crores

Day 3 – 9.25 crores

Day 4 – 2.4 crores

Day 5 – 2.8 crores

Day 6 – 1.7 crores

Day 7 – 1.42 crores

Total – 33.07 crores

Lowest opening week among Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID sequels!

With just 33.07 crores, Son Of Sardaar 2 has clocked the lowest first week total among Ajay Devgn’s sequels post-COVID. It stands much below Raid 2’s 8-day extended first week of 98.89 crores. Drishyam 2 is at the top with 104.66 crores.

Take a look at the first week collection of Ajay Devgn’s sequels post-COVID (net collection):

Drishyam 2 – 104.66 crores Raid 2 – 98.89 crores Son Of Sardaar 2 – 33.07 crores

How far will the film go?

After the disastrous first week, the film lost most of its screens in the second week. Considering poor word-of-mouth, it will struggle to enjoy full capacity even in the available screens. So, the comedy sequel seems to be heading for a lifetime of below 40 crore net.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

