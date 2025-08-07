Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps came out swinging with a massive $117 million domestic opening (per Box Office Mojo), the biggest for the franchise in 2025. However, that strong start took a steep dive just a week later, slipping 66% in its second weekend, and despite two straight weekends at No. 1, the third looks shaky.

Fantastic Four Faces Tough Box Office Competition In Week Three

Now it seems that The Fantastic Four is in a tight race with two fresh contenders. Disney’s Freakier Friday, which brings back Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis from the 2003 original, is making a comeback. At the same time, Weapons, a new horror film from Zach Cregger, who directed Barbarian, is gearing up for a big launch.

Both are projected to pull in solid numbers and together could knock Fantastic Four down to the No. 3 spot, per Variety. According to Box Office Pro, Freakier Friday is expected to earn between $40 and $50 million. Weapons, even with its R-rating limiting its reach, is not far behind, with predictions ranging from $25 to $30 million.

Fantastic Four’s Third Weekend Numbers Are Better Than They Look

The Variety report projects Fantastic Four to land between $18 and $20 million this weekend. The drop may not be ideal, but it is not far from how other 2025 superhero titles have performed in their third rounds. Captain America: Brave New World held the top spot for three weekends. Thunderbolts and Superman both dropped after two, and in those cases, they were beaten by bigger openers than what Fantastic Four is currently facing.

In raw numbers, Fantastic Four is still holding slightly better than some of its Marvel siblings. In its third weekend, Captain America brought in $14.8 million, while Thunderbolts got $16.6 million. Only Superman managed more, with $24.8 million. So while Fantastic Four may slip down the chart this weekend, it’s not falling off the map.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Summary

Domestic – $208 million

International – $170 million

Worldwide Collection – $378 million

