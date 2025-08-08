After a strong start at the box office and despite rave reviews from critics and audiences, Marvel’s latest superhero outing, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, witnessed a steep decline in its second weekend. On the upside, with no major releases lined up, there is little competition to keep the audience away from theaters.

According to Box Office Mojo, the Fantastic Four reboot has grossed over $382 million at the box office worldwide. The big question now is: Will The Fantastic Four: First Steps finish its theatrical run as a box office win, or in other words, turn a profit? And if yes, then how much? Let’s break down the numbers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Earnings & Budget

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has fared at the box office so far.

Box Office Summary:

North America: $211 million

International: $170.3 million

Worldwide: $382.3 million

According to an earlier report by the Los Angeles Times, First Steps was made on a reported budget of roughly $200 million. As per the common box office rule that a movie needs to earn about 2.5 times its budget to break even, First Steps would need to gross $500 million globally.

How Much Profit Can First Steps Earn?

According to a recent Screenrant report, the Fantastic Four reboot is projected to finish its theatrical run with earnings between $520 million and $570 million worldwide. Taking the midpoint figure of $550 million, the film is on track to make roughly $50 million in profit over its estimated $500 million breakeven point. Provided that strong word-of-mouth and audience buzz hold steady in the coming weeks. The verdict will be out soon.

What’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps All About

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set in a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)—who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Superman Worldwide Box Office: Needs 20% Jump To Dethrone Man Of Steel As The #1 Solo Superman Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News