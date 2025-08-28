Pawan Kalyan’s gangster action thriller, OG, has begun its US premiere pre-sales on an earth-shattering note. In less than 24 hours, it has surpassed the trends witnessed by Jr NTR’s Devara and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

OG USA Premiere Pre-Sales

Premiere pre-sales for OG began on August 27, 2025, in the US. In less than 24 hours, Sujeeth’s directorial has garnered a gross of $82K. It has sold a massive 2.8K tickets from only 46 shows across 3 locations in the international circuit. As mentioned in our previous report, tickets have been priced at $25 for the standard shows and $30 for the XD/Other PLF versions.

There are fewer shows, but tickets for Pawan Kalyan’s starrer are selling like hot cakes. There are still 28 days until the premiere, and at this pace, OG has the opportunity to clock $3 million in premiere pre-sales. Only three Telugu films have previously achieved the milestone—RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pushpa 2.

OG beats Pushpa 2 & Devara in 24-hour sales!

In the first 24 hours of advance booking for the premiere shows, NTR’s Devara had grossed $75K. On the other hand, Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 had registered ticket sales worth $52K. Clearly, OG is leading the race by a massive margin, meaning it could achieve massive milestones at the US box office!

More about OG

Along with the direction, Sujeeth has also written the OG script. It is produced by DVV Danayya under his production banner of DVV Entertainment.

The ensemble cast features Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, and Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut. The supporting cast also includes Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Rao Ramesh, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, among others.

OG is slated to hit theatres worldwide on September 25, 2025.

