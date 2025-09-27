Kantara Chapter 1 has opened its advance booking on a roaring note in India, and in 1.5 days, Rishab Shetty’s film is inching towards a total ticket sale of 100K in advance on BookMyShow. The film has already registered the biggest ticket pre-sales for a Kannada film in 2025.

Will It Enter The Top 10?

It would be interesting to see if the film manages to enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales of 2025 on BMS for an Indian film. The tenth spot is currently owned by Retro’s 378K ticket sales on BMS in advance.

Kantara Chapter 1 BMS Pre-Sales

The advance booking of Kantara Chapter 1 commenced in India on Friday, September 26. Rishab Shetty’s film registered a ticket pre-sales of 77.2K on BMS. Meanwhile, on day 2 of its advance booking, September 27, the film registered a ticket pre-sales of 17.9K from 7 AM to 1 PM.

On the second day, the film is maintaining an average ticket pre-sales of almost 2.9K per hour since 7 AM on September 27. It has surpassed the pre-sales of many South Indian films, including Alappuzha Gymkhana‘s 74K, and Bazooka’s 65K.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Indian films on BMS in 2025.

Coolie: 2.52 Million L2: Empuraan: 1.33 Million OG: 950K Game Changer: 815K Chhaava: 777K VidaaMuyarchi: 689K Good Bad Ugly: 643K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 503K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K Retro: 378K

About Kantara Chapter 1

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the official synopsis of the film says, “Exploring the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era, it delves into the untamed wilderness and forgotten lore surrounding his past.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Kannada Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Vash Level 2 Box Office (Closing Collection): Janaki Bodiwala’s Film Sets 3 Major Targets For Ajay Devgn & R Madhavan’s Shaitaan Sequel!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News