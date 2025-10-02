Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is roaring at the box office, with the Hindi collections. It has managed to surpass Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Ajay Devgn’s films. But it has still not been able to surpass Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, Salman Khan’s Sikandar, and others.

Misses To Enter The Top 5

The mythological Kannada film, originally made in Kannada and dubbed in Hindi could not manage to enter the top 5 biggest openings of 2025 at the box office for a Hindi film. It needed to surpass Saiyaara‘s 22 crore, to enter the top 5 openings of 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1 Estimates

As per the early trends, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to earn in the range of 19 – 21 crore on the opening day at the box office, with its Hindi version. The film managed to register an occupancy of 28.78% with its Hindi version on day 1 excluding the night shows.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi openings of 2025 at the box office (India Net Collections).

War 2: 52.5 crore Chhaava: 33.10 crore Sikandar: 30.06 crore Housefull 5: 24.35 crore Saiyaara: 22 crore Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi: 19 – 21 crore (estimated) Raid 2: 19.71 crore Sky Force: 15.30 crore Jolly LLB 3: 12.5 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 10.7 crore

Kantara VS Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara opened at the box office with 1.27 crore. The prequel has opened 1400% higher or more than its predecessor. It would be interesting to see how many days it would take to surpass Kantara’s entire lifetime collection of 81.1 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

