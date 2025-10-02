In 2022, in a surprising turn of events, the second most profitable Hindi film of 2025 was originally a Kannada film that was dubbed in Hindi. Now, Kantara Chapter 1, is proceeding this riot, with a roaring opening at the box office with its Hindi version. The opening occupancy report is assuring great numbers!

Pushes Sikandar & SZP!

With the morning occupancy, Rishab Shetty’s film managed to register a roaring occupancy which pushed Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (16.74%), out of the top 5 morning occupancies of 2025. It also pushed Sikandar out of the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 (13.76%).

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

On the opening day, October 2, Friday, Kantara Chapter 1, registered an occupancy of 18.36% with its Hindi version. It settled below Raid 2, Baaghi 4, Chhaava, and Saiyaara. The Hindi version is aiming for 20+ crore opening at the box office.

Rishab Shetty Axes Many Hindi Biggies

Rishab Shetty managed to axe the opening occupancy of Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, and others.

Take a look at the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Hindi films on day 1.

Saiyaara: 35.51% Chhaava: 30.5% Baaghi 4: 22.16% Raid 2: 21.23% Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi: 18.36% Sitaare Zameen Par: 16.74% War 2: 16% The Bengal Files: 15.08% Dhadak 2 : 15.02% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9%

Interestingly, Kantara in 2022, arrived in Hindi on the third Friday after the release of the film. The Hindi version on the first day of its release registered an occupancy of only 5.46% in the morning shows.

