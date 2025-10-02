Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, along with Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, have registered the biggest opening for a romantic comedy this year, surpassing every single romantic film of 2025 except for one romantic drama – Saiyaara. In fact, the film is getting positive word-of-mouth and will grow over the extended weekend!

Janhvi Kapoor VS Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has managed to surpass the opening day collection of her last release Param Sundari. The film earned 7.37 crore at the box office and now, Janhvi owns two spots in the top 10 list of the biggest romantic openers of 2025.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Thursday, October 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to earn in the range of 9 – 10 crore as per early trends. The rom-com registered an occupancy of almost 32.45% on the opening day, excluding the night shows!

Check out the top 10 box office openings of romantic Bollywood films of 2025.

Saiyaara: 22 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 9 crore* (estimated) Param Sundari: 7.37 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.20 crore Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 4.5 crore Metro In Dino: 4.05 crore Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 1.75 crore Azaad: 1.5 crore Loveyapa: 1.25 crore YJHD Re-Release: 1.15 crore

All Set To Grow Over The Weekend

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has managed to receive a good word-of-mouth and the film might grow over the extended weekend owing to the positive word of mouth. Anywhich way, the music of the film is infectious and has landed everyone’s playlist already!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1 Occupancy Surpasses SZP, War 2 & Other Biggies, Enters Top 5 Opening Occupancies Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News