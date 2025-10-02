Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s long-awaited musical drama Baiju Bawra is back in the spotlight, and reports suggest Ranbir Kapoor has replaced Ranveer Singh as the lead. The project, which was earlier put on hold while Bhansali focused on Love & War, is now moving forward with pre-production underway. Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in Bhansali’s 2007 film Saawariya, is reportedly thrilled to take on a role steeped in Indian cinematic history, marking another collaboration in his long-standing professional relationship with the acclaimed director.

Ranbir’s Preparation And Connection With Bhansali

For almost two decades, Baiju Bawra has remained a passion project of Bhansali. The original 1952 motion picture, directed by Vijay Bhatt and starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari, remains etched in memory for its mesmerizing music by Naushad. Bhansali has always wanted to bring this story to the modern audience in his trademark style of grandeur and opulence.

Ranbir Kapoor in talks to replace Ranveer Singh in ‘Baiju Bawra’#KantaraChapter1 pic.twitter.com/VMxq0nUXrQ — 8118198 M (@8118198M17425) October 2, 2025

According to the Deccan Chronicles, “SLB’s team has already begun pre-production work.” Ranbir begins his mornings listening to classics from the 1950s, including songs from the original Baiju Bawra (1952). He’s even been introducing his daughter Raha to this timeless music.

Baiju Bawra Casting Speculations & Clarifications

While the fervor is high, it is important to note that a final cast was never announced. Earlier, a report stated that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were brought on board as the leads in the movie. According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development reported earlier, “Ranveer has been in discussion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the longest time and after all the ups and down through the journey, the duo is reuniting on Baiju Bawra.”

However, things turned out in favour of Ranbir Kapoor as recent reports suggest that Sawariyaa actor will reunite with his first director for this project. Well, there is no official confirmation from the makers or the actors about the casting of Baiju Bawra. As reports state, “Only SLB knows who he wants for it; it is all visualised in his mind,” it is awaited to see who actually takes up the leading role.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects: A Packed Lineup

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for an exciting slate of films. He’ll be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, while also diving into Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where he takes on the role of Lord Ram, with Yash as Raavan and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Ramayana is slated for a theatrical release in November 2026. On top of that, Ranbir is set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Animal, keeping fans eagerly anticipating his next cinematic ventures. Baiju Bawra continues to be one of Bollywood’s most anticipated releases.

