Following the success of worldwide hits such as Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and The Garfield Movie, Namit Malhotra, filmmaker, producer, and DNEG’s Global CEO, has now shifted his focus to his most ambitious project yet, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The visionary producer behind multiple Oscar-winning global films has mounted the project on an unprecedented scale, making it among the most anticipated films of 2026. Ramayana promises to be a once-in-a-generation global spectacle and is already being hailed as one of the grandest cinematic events ever created for the world.

What Did Producer Namit Malhotra Say About Ramayana?

Amid the continuous buzz surrounding the film, Malhotra reflected on how Ramayana has become the biggest focus of his life. “…When Ramayana came as an opportunity to create, it felt like we should show that story in a way, show that world in a way that it truly deserves. Because it’s something that holds such great significance in our country — something we deeply worship. So the question was, how can we bring this to the world using technology and a fusion of creativity, in a way that brings it to the right scale? And this has become the biggest vision, inspiration, and focus of my life today,” he said.

The producer also shared how this version of Ramayana will stand apart from all adaptations seen before, saying, “Yes, people have seen Ramayana on television, on the small screen. But even then, no one has made a Ramayana film with such a large budget. What’s new is that we’ve never seen these epic battles, the grandest of wars, and the greatest of characters come alive on screen. The Ramayana we’ve seen till now has been like a stage play, where someone says, ‘Now here, a war took place.’ We want to show you that exact moment — and show it on that kind of scale, in a way that makes us proud. So that people can see what exists in our imagination and our writing — that grand scale.”

Namit Malhotra further added, “There is no story in the world, no character in the world that’s greater than the Ramayana. And that thought became a kind of challenge in my mind. Why is it that our story has never been seen by the world till today? We ourselves haven’t seen it, nor has the world — and I am working with complete dedication to reach that point where we can bring these things to life in such a way that everyone feels proud, and people get the experience of watching a new Ramayana.”

More About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will be presented as a two-part epic. Ranbir Kapoor has stepped into the role of Lord Ram with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is envisioned as a visually transcendent experience rooted in timeless storytelling. The first asset, unveiled on August 3, 2025, took the internet by storm and earned overwhelming praise from fans and the industry alike. The visual scale, emotion, and authenticity of the teaser have set expectations soaring, with audiences now eagerly awaiting the trailer and the eventual big-screen experience.

Ramayana — Part 1 is scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 for Diwali 2027.

