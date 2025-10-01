We have seen Huma Qureshi shine in intense, gritty roles, but now the Maharaani is all set to arrive in an easy breezy comedy film titled Single Salma. It throws her right into a chaotic world of a 33-year-old urban single woman. The slice of life comedy highlights the only problem of any 30+ year woman in this country – not getting married. But looking at the film, it does not look like a preachy chapter on women’s empowerment!

In fact, in many instances, the trailer looks like a reebook version of Tanu Weds Manu. Very similar to Kangana Ranaut‘s film. The problems with both films were somewhat similar – getting a middle-class girl in a 2-tier city, so-called settled! Finally, the girl has two options, and both the baraats arrive at her door on the same day!

What seems more expected is that this film might end with Salma being Single and not getting married to either of the guys she is confused about, till her wedding day!

Huma Qureshi‘s Single Salma has two options in Sunny Singh – a man from London, she is in love with and Shreyas Talpade, a middle-aged-man who is in love with her. Both the men are prepping to get married to Salma but what does Salma want? Well, looking at the trailer it feels like she is just confused! Now the major problem with the trailer is Huma Qureshi, not looking the age she is portraying!

The trailer perfectly captures the modern urban struggle – the necessity and the pressure to marry, the horror of dating apps, and the beautiful bond of female friendships. The side characters, particularly Salma’s best friend, Nidhi Singh from The Permanent Roommates, look promising and offer much-needed emotional support and sanity that this film might need.

About the men, Shreyas Talpade and Sunny Singh, well, they do not have much to do in the trailer, except for circling out our Single Salma! Directed by Nachiket Samant, Single Salma releases in the theaters on October 31. Check out the trailer of the film here.

