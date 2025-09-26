Thamma Trailer Review: Maddock Extends MHCU With Another 'Bhooti-ful' Film Ft. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika & Nawazuddin

In 2018, when Maddock Films dropped a very vague idea of a Horror Comedy Franchise, none knew, it would turn into such a terrific Universe, over a period of time! The journey that started with Stree moved to Bhediya and Munjya and has now arrived at Thamma! Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with Paresh Rawal, the trailer of the film has been dropped!

As Ayushmann Khurrana enters the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, director Aditya Sarpotdar promises another Bhootiful film from this Universe. Clearly, taking inspiration from Dracula tales, this desi ghostbuster tale gets funnier with Paresh Rawal’s entry.

Ayushmann Khurrana, in Thamma trailer, appears as an average boy being called a Lappu sa ladka by his father. He meets Rashmika Mandanna, who, of course, has the supernatural power, and together they are about to fight Betaal. Nawazuddin Siddiqui belongs to the Betaal clan, but I have a feeling he is not the main antagonist here.

The 2-minute 54-second trailer features a stellar ensemble cast, which is the biggest selling point of the film, TBH. Just imagine Ayushmann, Nawazuddin, Paresh Rawal, and Rashmika together on screen, along with Faisal Malik. It hints at good comedy along with a spooky-but-fun vibe. The dialogues offer a good dose of situational comedy.

Will The Three Worlds Collide?

It would be interesting to see how Thamma’s world will collide with Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Sachin-Jigar’s music is surely gonna elevate the entire project. Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks absolutely unrecognizable and is probably the most intriguing part of the teaser. He brings an element of unpredictability and we can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up. And finally, the presence of the legendary Paresh Rawal guarantees pure, comedy.

The trailer, however, does not offer any major scares despite the spookiness, which would serve as an added advantage for the film once it arrives on Diwali 2025. Thamma trailer hits all the right notes, building excitement for a film that looks like an unapologetic blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and genuine scares.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

