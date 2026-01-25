Netflix India often sees a mix of old favourites and new titles rise simultaneously on its trending list. Some films trend because of fresh buzz around the franchise before a sequel release, while others make it to the chart after their theatrical run ends.

Here are the top choices Indian viewers are clicking on right now on Netflix. The list includes diverse titles such as Single Salma, Mardaani 2, Tere Ishk Mein, and Akhanda 2.

10. Single Salma

Director : Nachiket Samant

: Nachiket Samant IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

Single Salma follows a 33-year-old woman who works for the city office in Lucknow. She is confident but tired of pressure from relatives who want her to marry soon. Huma Qureshi plays Salma with a natural charm. Her planned match with Sikandar looks fine at first. But a long work trip to London changes everything. There she meets Meet, and the new setting forces her to rethink her goals and what she actually wants from life.

9. People We Meet On Vacation

Director: Brett Haley

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

This romantic comedy brings together two people who are polar opposites. Poppy loves travel and adventure. On the other hand, Alex prefers quiet days and books. They come closer after sharing a long drive to Ohio. For years, they have taken one summer trip together. Slowly, that friendship grows into something more.

8. Mardaani

Director : Pradeep Sarkar

: Pradeep Sarkar IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Mardaani was released in 2014. But it is still resonating with viewers, especially with the franchise’s third installment set for release on January 30. The story follows police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, who investigates the disappearance of a young girl. Her search leads her into a dangerous trafficking network.

7. Mardaani 2

Director : Gopi Puthran

: Gopi Puthran IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The 2019 sequel continues Shivani’s fight for justice. This time, she tracks a young criminal responsible for brutal crimes. The pace is sharp, and the threat feels constant in this movie. Many viewers are watching both parts together before the upcoming release of Mardaani 3, which has pushed the sequel up the list.

6. Akhanda 2

Director : Boyapati Srinu

: Boyapati Srinu IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Akhanda 2 is a Telugu action drama with a strong emotional base. The film follows twin brothers who grow up in different worlds. Murali becomes a respected figure in his town, while Akhanda lives far away as a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. When Murali’s family falls into danger, Akhanda returns to protect them.

5. Eko

Director : Dinjith Ayyathan

: Dinjith Ayyathan IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Eko is the final chapter in Bahul Ramesh’s Animal Trilogy. It follows the themes and styles followed in the earlier two films. Some viewers in Kerala also see political layers in the story.

4. The RIP

Director : Joe Carnahan

: Joe Carnahan IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

The RIP draws on real events linked to a cash recovery raid. A team of officers recovers millions of dollars in drug money at a Florida house. Tension grows when they start doubting each other’s intentions with the money. The film explores themes of mistrust and greed.

3. HAQ

Director : Suparn Varma

: Suparn Varma IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Haq was released in late 2025 and sparked debates even before its theatrical release. The story draws inspiration from a major Supreme Court case and a well-known book associated with it. Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi lead the film. It addresses personal struggles and social questions surrounding women’s issues concerning divorce settlements.

2. De De Pyaar De 2

Director : Anshul Sharma

: Anshul Sharma IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

De De Pyaar De 2 continues Ashish’s story from the first film. He is an NRI in his fifties who wants to marry Ayesha, a woman much younger than him. The hurdle is winning over her parents’ trust for the wedding. The film keeps a light tone as it shows the tension between generations.

1. Tere Ishk Mein

Director : Aanand L. Rai

: Aanand L. Rai IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Tere Ishk Mein follows Shankar, a young man with a fiery nature. Mukti, a research scholar, chooses him for her study on love and violence. Their bond breaks after betrayal. Shankar joins the Air Force to restart his life. Seven years later, he meets the people from his past again. Emotional conflict and sharp performances keep the film at the top.

