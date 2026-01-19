Ashish Chanchlani, one of India’s most loved digital creators, has ruled the Internet for years with his viral comedy skits. However, the 32-year-old has reached a significant milestone in his career with his very first web series, Ekaki, as writer and director. The sci-fi horror thriller has prompted a profound response from fans across India and beyond.

The web series, released on YouTube without a paywall, has managed to hook millions of people with the four episodes published so far. In fact, the four released chapters have already brought in a total of 100 million views.

Ekaki Surpasses 100 Million Views

Effortlessly blending horror, comedy, and suspense, the series has created a strong buzz online, earning acclaim from critics, audiences, and other creators alike. Ashish’s confident direction and impactful performance have shaped the series into a delightful winter entertainer.

Ekaki has been garnering tremendous love from across the country since its release. Each chapter has added a new layer of intrigue and excitement, keeping viewers hooked. The overwhelming love and support of viewers are evident from the 100 million+ views across all episodes so far. This stands as clear proof that Ashish is successfully making waves with Ekaki across platforms.

Promising an immersive and innovative storytelling experience, Ekaki premiered its first episode on November 27, 2025, followed by the second episode on December 8, 2025, exclusively on ACV Studios’ YouTube channel. The first chapter has generated a staggering 37 million views so far, with the second one following closely with 26 million.

The recently released fourth chapter, touted by many fans as the best in the series so far, has already garnered 18 million views. The final chapter will be released soon on Ashish Chanchlani’s channel.

Ekaki Cast & Crew

The plot of Ekaki revolves around a group of friends who travel to a secluded villa on the outskirts of the city for a fun vacation. However, their dream vacation turns into a nightmare when they find out that extraterrestrial beings haunt the entire area.

Ashish Chanchlani takes on multiple roles in Ekaki, serving as its writer, director, producer, and lead actor, underscoring the scale of his creative vision. The series also marks a reunion with his close-knit team: Kunal Chhabhria joins as co-producer, Akash Dodeja features as the parallel lead, Jashan Sirwani leads the project as executive producer, and Tanish Sirwani steers the show’s creative direction.

The screenplay is co-written by Grishim Nawani, with Line Producer Ritesh Sadhwani providing production support. All episodes of Ekaki are available for free on YouTube.

