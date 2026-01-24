Just when it looked like Ranveer Singh was about to script history with a half-century of sorts at the box office, Sunny Deol’s dhai kilo ka haath spoiled things for the spy thriller! Border 2 acted as a massive roadblock for Dhurandhar, stopping it just one step away from a unique and historic milestone for a Bollywood film at the box office.

The Major Misses At 50!

Ranveer Singh‘s spy thriller has been a beast at the box office, showing incredible pace since its release. The film has achieved something no other Bollywood film has done in recent history – it maintained a streak of earning 1 crore or more for 49 consecutive days. It was all set to nail a record, turning this streak for 50 consecutive days, only that it could not!

Border 2 Box Office Day 1 VS Dhurandhar Day 50 Box Office

The arrival of the Border 2 storm changed the dynamics at the box office completely, and as per the early trends, Dhurandhar has not crossed the 1 crore mark at the box office! The film finally saw its streak break on the 50th day.

Ranveer Singh Snatches The Crown Still!

While the half-century was missed, Ranveer Singh still has plenty to celebrate. By reaching 49 days, his spy thriller has officially become the all-time record holder for the most consecutive days with earnings above 1 crore in Bollywood.

It has comfortably snatched the throne from Stree 2, which held this record for maintaining the 1 crore streak at the box office for 46 days. Meanwhile, Chhaava has also held this streak for 45 days. Probably, this is the last record that would be held by Dhurandhar before it closes the curtains at the box office.

