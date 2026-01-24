Sunny Deol is back in his most iconic avatar, and the nation is saluting the arrival of uniform-clad Darr actor along with Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh! After the historic success of Gadar 2, the veteran superstar has once again proven why he is the ultimate king of the masses. Border has hit the ground, and the Day 1 ticket sales on BMS are nothing short of phenomenal.

The Sunny Mania Returns

The anticipation for the film was sky-high since its announcement, and that hype has successfully translated into numbers at the ticket window! The film has officially crashed into the Top 10 Opening Day Ticket Sales of Hindi cinema on the ticket booking app BookMyShow!

Border 2 Box Office Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, Border 2 registered a ticket sale of 502K tickets on BMS alone! With this, Sunny Deol has comfortably moved past some of the biggest releases of Hindi Cinema, including Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, and the recently released Dhurandhar!

Pushes Saiyaara Out Of The Top 10

Sunny Deol‘s biggie has pushed Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara out of the top 10 opening day ticket sales for a Hindi film on BMS. The romantic drama helmed by Mohit Suri registered a ticket sale of 419K on BMS on the opening day.

Check out the day 1 ticket sales of the film on BMS.

Jawan: 1.14M Animal: 890K Stree 2: 729K War 2: 676K Gadar 2: 670K Chhaava: 669K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 594K Singham Again: 571K Tiger 3: 522K Border 2: 502K

With a strong Day 1 start, all eyes are now on the weekend trend. If the word-of-mouth stays positive, Border 2 is looking at a massive record, potentially challenging the records set by Gadar 2.

