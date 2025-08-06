Mandala Murders season 1 by Gopi Puthran keeps winning the hearts of the viewers, and as a result, it has climbed up Netflix’s global chart this week. Vaani Kapoor and Surveen Chawla’s show also made history as the only Indian show to enter IMDb’s top 100 web series/shows worldwide, claiming a spot in the top 50. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The series generated impressive views in its first week. The fusion of sci-fi, horror, and thriller elements resulted in a gripping, immersive narrative. Although there has been no news on a season 2 of the show, fans speculate that there might be one due to season 1’s ending. The open ending hints at the cult’s presence despite the main leads’ efforts to destroy them.

Mandala Murders OTT Verdict Week 2

According to the latest data from Netflix, Mandala Murders has climbed two spots and is at #2 in Netflix’s weekly global chart for non-English shows from July 28 to August 3. Last week, it debuted in this list at #9. In week 2, the series is at the #7 rank. It generated 2.7 million views in week 2 against 13.7 million viewing hours. Last week, the show registered the third-biggest debut for a Hindi series on Netflix that arrived in 2025.

Trending 17 & #1 in 10 countries!

With 2.7 million views, the series starring Vaani Kapoor is trending in 17 countries across Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It is #1 in India alongside Bangladesh, Qatar, and Sri Lanka, among others. Due to its popularity, it has been in Netflix’s top 10 weekly global list and is expected to keep climbing in the following weeks.

Mandala Murders OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the series, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 1.9 Million Views | 9.6 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 9

Week 2: 2.7 Million Views | 13.7 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 7

Total – 4.6 Million Views

Therefore, the series has generated 4.6 million views in just two weeks. The views increased by 42.1% in week 2, a significant margin. They should gradually increase in the following weeks.

More about the series

Mandala Murders, streaming on Netflix, follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they investigate a series of ritualistic killings linked to a mysterious cult called the Aayastis and a mythical being known as Yast. The supernatural horror/psychological thriller features Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. It is the only Indian series featured globally in IMDb’s top 100 web shows. It currently holds an impressive 35th spot in the top 50.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

