The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati returns with a new season, bringing back its iconic host, Amitabh Bachchan, the show’s soul. Packed with more contestants, lively banter, and high-stakes questions that could change lives, KBC 17 is shaping up to be a must-watch. Here’s your guide to know when and where to watch the brand new season.

Over the years, KBC has transcended its identity as a game show to become a national movement, uniting viewers across the country through stories of courage, perseverance, and dreams fulfilled.

When & Where To Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

After a successful 16 seasons, the much-loved Indian quiz show is back, with season 17 set to premiere on August 11, 2025. KBC 17 will hit TV screens on August 11 at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television. It will air from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony TV, and to stream online, it will be available on SonyLIV. Viewers can expect more than just trivia, they can look forward to an experience that brings people together, inspires hope, and reaffirms the belief that knowledge, when paired with determination, can truly change lives.

Amitabh Bachchan On His KBC Legacy & Heartfelt Bond With The Audience

Amitabh Bachchan once beautifully summed up the essence of KBC. He said. “Kaun Banega Crorepati is far more than a game show, it’s a collective journey of hopes and dreams, with millions cheering every contestant in the hot seat. For me, hosting KBC is like sitting among my own extended family, staying connected to your love and warmth.

He further added, “As the new season begins, I find myself short of words because no words can truly match the depth of my gratitude. Your blessings brought new life to KBC, lit up this stage once more, and brought us all back together. This platform, this game, this season — they belong to you. In honor of your affection, I promise to give double the effort.”

His words indicate the emotional connection the show has with its audience for generations now. It is not just about winning money, but about celebrating the human spirit. From rural villages to bustling cities, the show continues to spotlight individuals who dare to dream big.

