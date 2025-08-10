The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Ep8 Review: Ft. Shetty & Qureshi Siblings

Another ‘unfunny’ episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 arrived on the ocassion of Raksha Bandhan, where Kapil Sharma and his team hosted Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty & Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem. For another episode Kapil Sharma’s flirting skills fell flat!

The Cringe Continues!

I am not sure if I have grown up, or Kapil Sharma and his writing team have not grown up, because clearly we are not on the same page when it comes to humor and comedy anymore! Sleazy jokes, jokes on dialects, nationality, and more are not funny anymore! But the show started on the same note with Kapil trying to strike a casual conversation with white women, portrayed as ‘Videshi, in this case, Swedish women.’

Siddhu Paaji, We Can Definitely Do Better!

Over the years, I have admired Navjot Singh Sidhu’s commentary and oration skills, but now it is strictly in the zone of flirt, which is not even healthy. In fact, it is borderline cringe and very discomforting to see. However, most of these jokes are cracked by Kapil at Siddhu’s expense!

The Good Part: Sibling Chemistry!

The best part of this episode, without a doubt, was the guests themselves. The chemistry siblings were good to watch. It was unfiltered, candid, and genuinely entertaining. Shilpa Shetty is on a mission to find a groom for her younger sister Shamita, and her relentless and amusing matchmaking efforts were the real highlight. The one-liners and teasing between them felt real! However, I honestly felt a bit awkward when Huma Qureshi confessed to spoiling her brother’s date, pretending to be his girlfriend – I mean is this sane and funny? Not sure!

The Bad Part – The Unfunny Gigs

The gigs were repetitive as usual and weak writing is clearly to be blamed here. It’s the same old formulaic stuff we’ve seen for years. The humor doesn’t feel organic; it feels like Kapil Sharma is stuck in a loop and he is either disinterested in taking his funny man image forward or he is not the same funny man, he used to be! I mean people grow and change right?

Where Is The Fun In FunnyWar?

I have been trying hard to find fun in The Great Indian Kapil Show, which promises ‘Shanivaar’ to be a ‘Funnywar’ but I have failed to do so, in the past 8 episodes! But I still hope that it will deliver a good episode this season! Waiting!

