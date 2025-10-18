Wicked’s much-awaited sequel, Wicked: For Good, will be released next month and is poised to earn impressive numbers on its debut weekend. The sequel is on track to surpass the first film’s opening weekend, giving a major boost to theater sales this holiday season. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The OG film was released in 2024 and was the 5th highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide. Its domestic performance was much better, earning it the title of 3rd highest-grosser of 2024. The sequel adapts the second act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles from the first film.

Wicked: For Good’s domestic box office projection

Wicked: For Good is releasing around a year after the first film and is poised to outshine its debut weekend collection. According to Box Office Pro‘s long-range forecast report, the Wicked sequel is expected to earn between $130 million and $155 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office.

Wicked: For Good is reportedly smashing Fandango records, becoming 2025’s biggest first-day ticket seller and one of the top 10 all-time. It is also setting a new high for PG-rated films, beating Frozen and The Lion King.

How does it stack up against the first film?

Wicked had a lot of buzz around it, and it collected $112.5 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The projected range is 15-38% more than the opening weekend collection of Wicked.

What is the sequel about?

According to the official synopsis, Wicked 2 takes place years after the events of Wicked. , Elphaba Thropp, now known as the Wicked Witch of the West, continues her fight for animal rights while living as a fugitive. Meanwhile, Glinda Upland, now recognized as Glinda the Good, is a public figure watched over by the Wizard and Madame Morrible. As they face the consequences of their actions, their relationship is tested by a series of events—including the surprising arrival of Dorothy Gale from Kansas—that will change the Land of Oz forever. Wicked: For Good will be released on November 21.

