OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, and others, has failed to fulfill mammoth expectations. In terms of opening-day collection, the film had a blast, but afterwards, it completely lost momentum and an opportunity to make a big impact at the Indian box office. Now, after spending almost a month in theatres, it is heading towards its end. For the Powestar, it’s bad news as he’ll miss the double century in net collection. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 26!

The Tollywood action thriller received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Due to this, despite the high potential, the film ended up performing underwhelmingly. After the opening week, it experienced a significant decline, and the situation never improved. It’s tough to believe that, despite earning over 80 crores on the opening day, it failed to enter the 200 crore club.

How much did OG earn at the Indian box office in 26 days?

As per Sacnilk, OG has earned an estimated 193.33 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 26 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 228.12 crores. Since the daily collection has now dropped below the 20 lakh mark, it won’t make any significant earnings from hereon. So, despite the Diwali festive season, there’s no relief for Pawan Kalyan’s biggie.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 169.3 crores

Week 2 – 18.5 crores

Week 3 – 4.95 crores

Day 23 – 10 lakh

Day 24 – 14 lakh

Day 25 – 21 lakh

Day 26 – 15 lakh

Total – 193.33 crores

Pawan Kalyan to miss a double century

With a push of Diwali, there was an outside chance of entering the 200 crore club, but now, OG is far away from the milestone. Its current earnings stand at 193.33 crores, so it needs to cover a distance of 6.67 crores, which is impossible.

For Pawan Kalyan, OG was the best bet to make a debut into the 200 crore club in net collection, but now, he’ll have to wait longer.

