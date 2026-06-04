Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, has emerged as a massive success at the Indian box office and is refusing to slow down. Mounted on an estimated budget of 10 crore, the film had good pre-release buzz that led to a strong start, and the momentum is intact due to favorable word of mouth from the audience. Amid this winning run, it entered the 50 crore club in net collections yesterday (June 3). Keep reading for a detailed report of day 14!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Marathi devotional drama scored an estimated 1.8 crore on the second Wednesday, day 14. Compared to day 13’s 2.35 crore, it dropped by 23.4%. Overall, the film has earned 50.8 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 59.94 crore gross. Given the momentum, it has a strong chance of reaching the 75 crore milestone.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 30.2 crore

Day 9 – 3.1 crore

Day 10 – 5 crore

Day 11 – 5.75 crore

Day 12 – 2.6 crore

Day 13 – 2.35 crore

Day 14 – 1.8 crore

Total – 50.8 crore

Marathi cinema witnesses history!

By entering the 50 crore club in net collections, Deool Band 2 has become director Pravin Tarde’s first-ever 50 crore net grosser at the Indian box office. Besides this, the film has also helped the Marathi cinema witness a historic moment. Before this devotional drama, the Marathi film industry had never witnessed two 50-crore net grossers in a single year. In 2026, history was made with two 50-crore net grossers in a single year: Raja Shivaji and the Deool Band sequel.

Soon to become the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film

Currently, Deool Band 2 is the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, standing above Natsamrat (42 crore). To claim the fourth spot, it needs to beat Ved (61.2 crore), which is 10.4 crore away and easily achievable.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.26 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Deool Band 2 – 50.8 crore (14 days) Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

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