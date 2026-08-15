DC Box Office Collection Day 8 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released amid decent buzz and, in its actual run, has exceeded expectations at the Indian box office. As a result, it has comfortably emerged as the 7th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Due to the arrival of Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons, the film’s run has been impacted, but it still fetched healthy numbers on the second Friday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

How much did DC earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The Tamil romantic action thriller lost over 2,500 shows on the second Friday due to the release of Vishwanath And Sons and other films, yet it performed well due to good occupancy. It has been learned that the film earned 2.86 crore on day 8, a 31.08% drop from day 7’s 4.15 crore. Overall, it has earned 44.76 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 52.81 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 41.9 crore

Day 8 – 2.86 crore

Total – 44.76 crore

DC becomes Kollywood’s 7th highest-grosser of 2026!

With 44.76 crore, DC has surpassed the lifetime collection of LIK: Love Insurance Kompany (43.07 crore) to become Kollywood’s 7th highest-grossing film of 2026 in India. Soon, it’ll cross Parasakthi (52.46 crore), Youth (52.53 crore), and Blast (53.06 crore) to claim the 4th spot.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Karuppu – 198.18 crore Jana Nayagan – 195.29 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 62.46 crore Blast – 53.06 crore Youth – 52.53 crore Parasakthi – 52.46 crore DC – 44.76 crore (8 days) LIK: Love Insurance Kompany – 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 – 41.66 crore Kara – 37.56 crore

More about the film

DC is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. It also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Avinash Raghudevan in key roles. Reportedly, the film is loosely based on the 1917 novel Devdas. It is distributed by Red Giant Movies.

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Must Read: Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya Scores His 4th Biggest Opening In India, Falls Short Of Karuppu

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