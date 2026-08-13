Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Pre-Opening Record: Suriya Already Surpasses Karuppu With 77% Higher BMS Pre-Sales!

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Pre-Opening Record: Suriya Far From Top 10!



Suriya is gearing up to bring a heartwarming family romantic drama to the big screen with director Venky Atluri titled Vishwanath & Sons. Arriving in theaters on August 14, the Independence Day weekend, the film is registering an excellent pace with its ticket pre-sales on BMS. In fact, it has already crossed the 100K mark on BMS with its pre-sales!

Suriya’s Upcoming Romantic Drama Surpasses Karuppu

Co-starring Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon, Suriya’s film is showing impressive momentum at the ticket window with 24 hours remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters. In a huge personal victory for the Tamil star, the film has comfortably surpassed the pre-sales record of his previous outing, Karuppu, on BookMyShow (BMS)!

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office BMS Sales

The advance ticket sales for Vishwanath & Sons saw a massive spike as the release date came closer, demonstrating significant day-over-day growth on BMS. His last release, Karuppu, generated a pre-sale of 75K on BookMyShow, eventually leading to a solid 1st-week collection.

Suriya’s upcoming biggie with 133.37K tickets already sold, has comfortably outperformed Karuppu by a huge 77.8% margin in pre-sales! An intriguing age-gap romantic premise has clearly struck a chord with the audience!

Vishwanath & Sons To Miss The Top 10

Despite outperforming Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons remains quite a distance away from breaking into the all-time Top 10 highest BMS pre-sales for Tamil cinema on BMS. Currently, the tenth spot is owned by Kanguava.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Kollywood films on BMS.

Coolie: 2.53 Million Leo: 2.29 Million The Greatest Of All Time | Jailer 1.19 Million Jana Nayagan: 1.18 Million Vettaiyan: 706K VidaaMuyarchi: 689K Good Bad Ugly: 643K Amaran: 628K Indian 2: 626K Kanguva: 386K

If word-of-mouth stays positive post-release, the film is set to enjoy a strong theatrical run over the long Independence Day holiday frame!

Vishwanath & Sons BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the pre-sales of the romantic drama on BMS.

August 11: 16.89K

August 12: 116.48K

Total: 133.37K

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Cooking The Biggest Romantic Opening Of 2026 – 3 Reasons This Is Saiyaara Moment Of Millennials! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News