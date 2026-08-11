Fauzi Box Office: Will Prabhas Repeat His 100 Crore Opening Record? ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

When Pan-India Superstar Prabhas commands the big screen, box office numbers just explode. From 100 crore opening to the biggest weekends, you name a record, and Prabhas might have owned it. However, he has faced a downfall with The RajaSaab this year, which earned a net collection of 146 crore only, and could not recover its huge budget! But the superstar is all set to rule with this upcoming biggie, Fauzi!

The film is all set to arrive in theaters in December 2026, and now all eyes are on a historic milestone that has remained untouched for nearly a decade. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has a target for the second 100 crore opening for Prabhas in India!

Fauzi Box Office Target

While Prabhas has many 100-crore worldwide openers to his name, in India, he has only one 100-crore opener: Baahubali 2. The film was released on April 28, 2017, and ever since, the superstar has not delivered a net opening day of 100 crore in India! If Fauzi arrives on December 3, 2026, and manages a 100-crore opening in India, Prabhas will finally shatter a record!

3506 Days Since Baahubali 2!

With Prabhas’s upcoming film managing to shatter the 100 crore net opening barrier on Day 1 in India on December 3, 2026, the actor will mark exactly 3,506 days since he last achieved a net opening of 100 crore in India with the magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Baahubali 2 registered a net opening day collection of 121 crore in India. After that, Saaho, Salaar: Part 1, Adipurush, and Kalki 2898 AD to The Raja Saab, Prabhas has consistently delivered huge openings, but none managed to cross the benchmark set by SS Rajamouli’s thunderous sequel!

Releasing in December has historically been a jackpot period for Indian releases, right from Pushpa, Animal, Dangal, to Prabhas‘s own Salaar! If Fauzi manages to keep a non-clash, solo-release advantage to its favor, Fauzi possesses every ingredient required to trigger a box office tsunami!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2026 here.

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