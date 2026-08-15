Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Magical Jump Of Almost 140%!

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol’s Dhai Kilo Ka Haath Finally Making An Impact! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

After a surprisingly low opening day, Sunny Deol’s theatrical power has roared back at the ticket counters! Director Rajkumar Santoshi’s ambitious Partition saga, Batwara 1947, registered a remarkable turnaround on Saturday, proving that period dramas hugely rely on positive word-of-mouth and holiday audience to unleash their true potential! In two days, the film has crossed the 20 crore mark at the box office with its net collection in India!

The stark jump in overall occupancy from 14% on Friday to 34% on Saturday indicates that family audiences have started hitting the theaters to enjoy the partition drama, giving the film much-needed breath after an initial setback against Awarapan 2. However, it still has a very long way to go since a 19 – 21 crore net collection in 2 days is way underwhelming!

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 2 Estimates

Following a modest 5.75 crore start on Friday, the film has witnessed a magical surge of nearly 140% on Day 2. As per early trend estimates for Saturday, August 15, day 2, Batwara 1947 earned in the range of 13 – 15 crore net collection in India! The film registered an occupancy of 34% for almost 8000 shows in India.

While the 140% growth brings immense success for producer Aamir Khan, the financial hurdle remains steep for the film! With a reported budget of 120 crore, the film’s two-day total in India translates to only 17.5% budget recovery so far.

Sunny Deol‘s Dhai Kilo Ka Haath has finally asserted its box-office presence with a strong 13–15 crore performance on Saturday. All eyes are now on Sunday’s numbers to see if this historic drama can turn a slow start into a big weekend recovery followed by a steady week 1.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Batwara Box Office Day 1: 3 Major Opening Records Failed By Sunny Deol’s Partition Drama!

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