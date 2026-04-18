Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Box Office Day 8: 193% Higher Than The Opening Day

The Mollywood box office continues its golden run in 2026! Saiju Kurup’s Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam has pulled off a rare feat, showing massive growth on its second Friday and cementing its position as a winner. This Malayalam sequel is challenging the traditional box office trajectories, and on its eighth day, the film collected much higher than its opening day, proving that strong word-of-mouth is driving the audience to the theaters.

5th Profitable Malayalam Film

The dark comedy thriller starring Saija Kurup is now the fifth profitable and successful Malayalam film of 2026, after Chatha Pacha, Prakambanam, Aadu 3, and Vaazha 2. Mounted on a budget of 5 crore, the film has registered 56% return on investment in 8 days.

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Box Office Day 8

On the 8th day, the second Friday, April 17, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam earned an impressive 1.44 crore. When compared to its Day 1 opening of 49 lakh, the growth is 193% higher, and this upward trend is a clear indicator of a hit in the making.

Check out the day-wise collection of the dark comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 49 lakh

Day 2: 81 lakh

Day 3: 1.22 crore

Day 4: 1.16 crore

Day 5: 1.39 crore

Day 6: 1.51 crore

Day 7: 1 crore

Day 8: 1.44 crore

Total: 7.8 crore

While the film is already profitable, it is currently inching towards the coveted Hit verdict. To be called a clean Hit in the Malayalam market based on its scale, the film needs to cross the 10 crore mark with its India net collections.

Rated 8.1 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A family’s trip to settle affairs for their late father’s second family spirals into chaos when buried secrets emerge, forcing them into a dangerous cover-up that tests their bonds and morality as they fight to protect their future.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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