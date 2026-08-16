Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 2: All Set To Enter Bollywood’s Top 10 Grossers Of 2026 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is turning out to be a big success at the worldwide box office. After a fantastic start, the film saw a surge on the second day, thanks to the Independence Day holiday. As a result, it has scored close to 75 crore gross in just 2 days. In the meantime, it has surpassed The Kerala Story and is ready to enter Bollywood’s top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Awarapan 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 2 days?

It’s the domestic market that is doing all the heavy lifting for the Awarapan sequel, while the overseas market has been fair to decent so far. On the first Saturday, day 2, it grossed 27.61 crore in India, while internationally, it grossed 3.5 crore. Overall, it amassed 43.73 crore gross yesterday, a 45.23% jump from day 1’s 30.11 crore.

In total, Awarapan 2 has grossed 67.84 crore (57.49 crore net) in India, while overseas, it has grossed 6 crore so far. Combining both, the 2-day worldwide box office collection stands at 73.84 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 57.49 crore

India gross – 67.84 crore

Overseas gross – 6 crore

Worldwide gross – 73.84 crore

All set to enter Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026

With 73.84 crore, Awarapan 2 has surpassed The Kerala Story 2 (61.65 crore) and is set to overtake Mardaani 3 (77.12 crore) today, on day 3. To enter Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026, it must surpass Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (87.78 crore), which is just 14.44 crore away. So, the Emraan Hashmi starrer is all set to join the list today. In fact, it’ll also enter the 100 crore club and beat Alpha (99.07 crore) to claim the 8th spot.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 globally:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Dhamaal 4 – 236.14 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 196.1 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.29 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Alpha – 99.07 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 98.85 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Awarapan 2.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi Ends 10-Year Dry Spell; Bollywood Registers 8th Success Of 2026

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