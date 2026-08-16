Vishwanath And Sons Worldwide Box Office Day 2: It’s Now Suriya’s 9th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Vishwanath And Sons is faring much better than expected, thanks to positive word of mouth. Not just in India but in the overseas market as well, the film is showing its potential by fetching strong numbers. After a solid start, it saw a healthy jump on Saturday, day 2, going well above the 40 crore mark. In the meantime, it has become Suriya’s 9th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Vishwanath And Sons earn at the worldwide box office in 2 days?

Due to the Independence Day holiday, the Tamil family entertainer saw an impressive growth and grossed 26.25 crore in India. Overseas, it grossed a rocking 19 crore. Overall, it amassed 45.25 crore gross on day 2, displaying a solid 40.92% jump from day 1’s 32.11 crore. In total, the film has grossed 44.36 crore (37.6 crore net), while internationally, it grossed 33 crore. Combining both, the 2-day worldwide box office collection is 77.36 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 37.6 crore

India gross – 44.36 crore

Overseas gross – 33 crore

Worldwide gross – 77.36 crore

Becomes Suriya’s 9th highest-grossing film globally

With 77.36 crore, Vishwanath And Sons has surpassed Massu Engira Masilamani (73.85 crore) to become Suriya’s 9th highest-grossing film of all time globally. Today, on day 3, it is likely to add over 30 crore to the tally, thus claiming the 3rd spot by beating 24 (108.9 crore). Soon, it will topple Singam 2 (122.8 crore) as well to grab the 2nd spot. Given the momentum and positivity around the film, the 200 crore mark milestone is within reach, and it’ll be interesting to see if it manages to overtake Karuppu (315 crore) in the lifetime run.

Take a look at Suriya’s top 10 grossers globally:

Karuppu – 315 crore Singam 2 – 122.8 crore 24 – 108.9 crore Kanguva – 107.03 crore 7 Aum Arivu – 105.2 crore Retro – 97.48 crore Anjaan – 83.55 crore Maattrraan – 78.5 crore Vishwanath And Sons – 77.36 crore (2 days) Massu Engira Masilamani – 73.85 crore

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Must Read: Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 2: Becomes Kollywood’s 10th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 In India!

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