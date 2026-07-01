Ghabadkund Box Office Day 12 Collection! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Pritam SK Patil’s adventure suspense thriller Ghabadkund has gained the plus verdict at the box office. Sandeep Pathak, Devdatta Nage, Shashank Shende, and Prajakta Hanamghar starrer now needs just 2.71 crore more to become the 5th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 12 update!

Ghabadkund Box Office Collection Day 12

According to estimates, Ghabadkund collected 26 lakh on day 12 at the Indian box office. It witnessed a slight improvement from the 23 lakh collected on the second Monday.

The total India net collection stands at 6.26 crore. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 7.38 crore. Made on a budget of 6 crore, the adventure suspense thriller has gained returns of 26 lakh. It is a plus affair at the box office.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1: 4.04 crore

Day 8: 54 lakh

Day 9: 60 lakh

Day 10: 59 lakh

Day 11: 23 lakh

Day 12: 26 lakh

Total: 6.26 crore

Can it beat Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?

Ghabadkund is currently the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. It needs 2.71 crore more to overtake Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? (8.97 crore) and climb to the 5th spot. The collections have dropped to the vicinity of 20 lakh, so reaching that mark will be challenging.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026 (India net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 105.68 crore Deool Band 2: 72.24 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 28 crore Tumbadchi Manjula: 15.71 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?: 8.97 crore Ghabadkund: 6.26 crore Super Duperr: 3.44 crore Tighee: 1.64 crore Ranapati Shivray Swari Agra: 1.39 crore Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen: 1.29 crore

Ghabadkund Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 6 crore

India net: 6.26 crore

ROI: 4.33%

India gross: 7.38 crore

Verdict: Plus

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