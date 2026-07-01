Alpha Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are all set to arrive with YRF’s first female spy film. Alpha is releasing in theatres worldwide on July 3, 2026. The advance booking has commenced in limited showcasing across the three national chains. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Alpha Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 days to go)

According to Sacnilk, Alpha has registered advance booking worth 2 lakh gross across the nation for day 1. The pre-sales commenced a few hours ago, in a limited showcase. A total of 700 tickets have been sold across the national chains. Around 500 tickets have been sold at INOX, followed by 150 tickets at PVR and 50 tickets at Cinepolis.

Shiv Rawail’s directorial has received the ‘U/A’ certificate from the Censor Board. The pre-release buzz is favorable, as cine-goers are eager to see what Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have to offer as YRF’s leading spy agents. The advance booking should soon commence in full force, so the film can gain respectable sales within the next 48 hours. There aren’t any paid previews, plus it will be facing competition from Welcome To The Jungle. Only time will tell if the spy action thriller passes the audience test on July 3, 2026.

Does YRF have strict rules for exhibitors?

Usually, big-budget Bollywood films enjoy around 6,000 shows or more across the nation on the opening day. However, Welcome To The Jungle is performing really well and currently holds 11,000 shows. It is to be seen how many screens are allotted to Alpha.

Meanwhile, reports suggest producers Yash Raj Films have given strict instructions to exhibitors. Ticket prices will be matched with Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure comedy. First screenings must start no earlier than 9:30 AM. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol co-starrer is aiming for a premium and controlled release.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking & Prediction: Only 5% Drop From Monday, Another Good Day On The Cards!

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