Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 5 Update!(Photo Credit –Instagram)



Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle is enjoying dominance at the box office. The action-adventure comedy is on track to score a century. But before that, it has left behind O’Romeo to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 5 update!

Enjoys growth on discounted Tuesday

According to the official figures, Welcome To The Jungle collected 9.25 crore net on day 5. It witnessed a growth of 8.56% compared to the first Monday of 8.52 crore. In the next two days, Ahmed Khan’s directorial will face competition from Baby Do Die Do and Alpha. Only time will tell how well it holds its momentum post that.

The cumulative total in India reaches 83.60 crore net. Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal co-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore. It has recovered 67% of its budget in only 5 days. Akshay Kumar starrer will soon gain the success tag!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 19.40 crore (including previews)

(including previews) Day 2: 21.02 crore

Day 3: 25.41 crore

Day 4: 8.52 crore

Day 5: 9.25 crore

Total: 83.60 crore

Beats O’Romeo!

The streak of success continues! Welcome To The Jungle has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (83.35 crore) to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It is now competing against Cocktail 2 (92.56 crore).

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Cocktail 2: 92.56 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 83.60 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 72.90 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 65.83 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 83.60 crore

Budget recovery: 66.88%

India gross: 98.64 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Becomes 6th Bollywood Film Of 2026 To Score A Century

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