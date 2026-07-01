Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle is enjoying dominance at the box office. The action-adventure comedy is on track to score a century. But before that, it has left behind O’Romeo to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 5 update!
Enjoys growth on discounted Tuesday
According to the official figures, Welcome To The Jungle collected 9.25 crore net on day 5. It witnessed a growth of 8.56% compared to the first Monday of 8.52 crore. In the next two days, Ahmed Khan’s directorial will face competition from Baby Do Die Do and Alpha. Only time will tell how well it holds its momentum post that.
The cumulative total in India reaches 83.60 crore net. Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal co-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore. It has recovered 67% of its budget in only 5 days. Akshay Kumar starrer will soon gain the success tag!
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Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Day 1: 19.40 crore (including previews)
- Day 2: 21.02 crore
- Day 3: 25.41 crore
- Day 4: 8.52 crore
- Day 5: 9.25 crore
Total: 83.60 crore
Beats O’Romeo!
The streak of success continues! Welcome To The Jungle has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (83.35 crore) to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It is now competing against Cocktail 2 (92.56 crore).
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore
- Border 2: 362.76 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore
- Cocktail 2: 92.56 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 83.60 crore
- O’Romeo: 83.35 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 72.90 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 65.83 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore
- Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 5 Summary
- Budget: 125 crore
- India net: 83.60 crore
- Budget recovery: 66.88%
- India gross: 98.64 crore
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Becomes 6th Bollywood Film Of 2026 To Score A Century
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