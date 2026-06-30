Ghabadkund Box Office Collection Day 11: Enters The Safe Zone (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Ghabadkund, starring Sandeep Pathak, Devdatta Nage, Shashank Shende, Prajakta Hanamghar, and others, had a good second weekend at the Indian box office and has now entered the second week’s weekdays on a decent note. In the meantime, the film has recovered its 100% budget, thus entering the safe zone. So, from today (the second Tuesday) onwards, it starts its profit-making journey. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Ghabadkund earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Marathi adventure-suspense thriller earned an estimated 23 lakh on the second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 10’s 54 lakh, it displayed a drop of 57.4%, which is understandable considering Friday had a boost due to the Muharram holiday. Overall, the film has earned 6 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 7.08 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 4.04 crore

Day 8 – 54 lakh

Day 9 – 60 lakh

Day 10 – 59 lakh

Day 11 – 23 lakh

Total – 6 crore

Ghabadkund enters the safe zone!

Ghabadkund was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore, and has earned 6 crore net so far. So, in 11 days, the film has recovered 100% of its budget. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured an average verdict at the Indian box office, and from day 12 onwards, it has begun its journey towards a plus verdict.

Once Ghabadkund secures a plus verdict, it’ll become the seventh successful Marathi film of 2026. 2026 has been a superb year so far for the Marathi film industry, with Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, Super Duperr, Raja Shivaji, Deool Band 2, and Tumbadchi Manjula becoming successful. Now, the latest adventure-suspense thriller will join the list.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 6 crore

Recovery – 100%

Verdict – Average

More about the film

Ghabadkund is directed by Pritam SK Patil and produced by Rasik Kadam. The film also stars Ahemad Deshmukh, Kushal Badrike, Pravin Dalimbkar, Vaishnavi Kalyankar, Arohi Bhoir, Sahil Annaldewar, and Smita Paygude Anjute. It released in theaters on June 19.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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