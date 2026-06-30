Welcome To The Jungle Day 5 BMS Sales: Already Witnesses 42% Jump On A Weekday

Welcome To The Jungle Day 5 BMS Sales: Terrific Tuesday Loading For Akshay Kumar! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

After wrapping up a massive, star-studded opening weekend, Ahmed Khan’s ensemble comedy Welcome To The Jungle is refusing to slow down over the weekdays. In a surprising trend, Akshay Kumar’s film picked up immense growth on its first Tuesday. According to BookMyShow, the movie is defying the standard post-weekend fatigue.

Within the early morning time frame, the ticket sales have registered a phenomenal 42.8% jump compared to the same time frame on Monday, proving that family audiences and mass circuits are turning up in big numbers even on a working day! The morning ticket sales for Tuesday, Day 5, opened on a highly competitive note on BMS!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office BMS Sales

By 11 AM, Welcome To The Jungle already went past 20.2K ticket sales on BMS, comfortably sitting well ahead of Monday’s 14.1K ticket sales. A 42% jump on a Tuesday morning for a big-budget franchise film indicates that the word-of-mouth is working beautifully for the film.

Furthermore, reduced weekday ticket pricing across major multiplex chains (PVR-INOX, Cinepolis) is also encouraging family groups to head out to the theaters, ensuring excellent occupancy across afternoon and evening shows.

Holding up this strongly on Day 5 ensures that Welcome To The Jungle is looking at an exceptionally healthy, rock-solid first-week total. If the evening spot-bookings hold the same momentum, a terrific Tuesday collection is securely loading for Khiladi Kumar and his massive army!

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film brings together a formidable ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Passes The Monday Test, Surpasses Part 1’s Lifetime Total

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