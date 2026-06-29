( Photo Credit – Instagram; Prime Video )

The Welcome franchise is one of the most loved comedy brands in the history of Indian cinema. Whenever this world of gangsters meets hilarious family misadventures, and slapstick chaos takes over the big screen, family audiences turn out to support the film, and the same happened with Welcome To The Jungle. The threequel is winning the hearts of the audience.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the massive multi-starrer threequel is enjoying a thunderous run at the ticket windows and has hit an all-time box office peak for the franchise, bringing the best weekend in terms of box office collections.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office VS Welcome

The third installment of the franchise rewrote them, bringing an opening weekend that is almost 300% higher than the iconic 2007 original over its first three days! It sits comfortably at the top with a crown on its head. Welcome To The Jungle grew from strength to strength each day, hitting 65.83 crores in the opening weekend.

Securing the second spot is the 2015 sequel Welcome Back, directed by Anees Bazmee. Even with John Abraham stepping in, the film secured an opening weekend of 51 crore. Meanwhile, the OG part, Welcome, registered 16.52 crore in the opening weekend. The OG clashed at the box office with Aamir Khan‘s Taare Zameen Par in 2007.

Welcome To The Jungle Opening Weekend: 65.83 crore

Day 1: 19.4 crore

Day 2: 21.02 crore

Day 3: 25.41 crore

Welcome Back Opening Weekend: 51 crore

Day 1: 14.35 crore

Day 2: 17.15 crore

Day 3: 19.5 crore

Welcome Opening Weekend: 16.52 crore

Day 1: 3.35 crore

Day 2: 5.65 crore

Day 3: 7.52 crore

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film brings together a formidable ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films, and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah. The film was released in cinemas worldwide on 26th June 2026.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Beats Samrat Prithviraj, Now Akshay Kumar’s 9th Highest Post-Covid Grosser!

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