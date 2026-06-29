Ghabadkund Box Office Day 10 Update!(Photo Credit –Facebook)



Ghabadkund has been enjoying a stable run at the Indian box office. Sandeep Pathak, Devdatta Nage, Shashank Shende, and Prajakta Hanamghar starrer has recovered 96% of its budget and is all set to gain the success tag today. Scroll below for the day 10 update!

Ghabadkund Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Ghabadkund collected 59 lakh on day 10 at the Indian box office. It maintained a stable hold, staying on similar lines as the 60 lakh collected on the second Saturday. The adventure-suspense thriller continues to face competition from Deool Band 2, but the pace has been favorable so far.

The total net collection in India now stands at 5.77 crore. It is currently the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Pritam SK Patil’s directorial is now aiming to surpass Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? (8.97 crore) and officially enter the top 5. Including GST, the gross earnings have reached 6.80 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 4.04 crore

Day 8: 54 lakh

Day 9: 60 lakh

Day 10: 59 lakh

Total: 5.77 crore

Success tag loading today!

Made on a budget of 6 crore, Ghabadkund has recovered 96% of its reported investments. The adventure-suspense thriller needs just 23 lakh more to enter the safe zone. The much-awaited milestone will be unlocked today, making Sandeep Pathak’s film the 7th success of 2026 in Marathi cinema after Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam and Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, Super Duperr, Raja Shivaji, Deool Band 2, and Tumbadchi Manjula. Exciting times ahead!

Ghabadkund Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 6 crore

India net: 5.77 crore

Budget recovery: 96%

India gross: 6.80 crore

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