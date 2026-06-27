Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: To Wrap Up As 4th Highest-Grossing Marathi Film (Photo Credit –Instagram)

Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi, Snehal Tarde, and Pravin Tarde, is now in its sixth week at the Indian box office and is still keeping the scoreboard ticking, though at a reduced pace. After 37 days, the film has earned nearly 73 crore net, which might look close to Baipan Bhari Deva, but now seems impossible to surpass. So, it is likely to wrap up its run as the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 37 days?

The Marathi devotional drama earned an estimated 19 lakh on day 37, its sixth Friday. Overall, the film has now earned 72.86 crore net at the Indian box office in 37 days. To beat Baipan Bhari Deva and claim the third spot among top Marathi grossers, it needs 3.43 crore more. With the pace slowing down, that number is not achievable in the remaining days of its theatrical run.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Week 3 – 11.15 crore

Week 4 – 6.22 crore

Week 5 – 2.7 crore

Day 37 – 19 lakh

Total – 72.86 crore

Baipan Bhari Deva to remain unbeaten

At 72.86 crore, the gap between Deool Band 2 and Baipan Bhari Deva (76.28 crore) stands at 3.42 crore. For a film collecting 19 lakh on a Friday in its sixth week, bridging a gap of that size in the remaining days of its run is not possible. So, Baipan Bhari Deva’s third-place is safe, and the Deool Band sequel will conclude at the fourth position.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers at the Indian box office (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.68 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Deool Band 2 – 72.86 crore (37 days) Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

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