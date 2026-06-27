Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 1 (Photo Credit –YouTube)

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and an ensemble cast, has launched its worldwide box office run on a positive note. The third chapter of the iconic Welcome franchise, which also marked Akshay Kumar’s return to the franchise after nearly two decades, had the Muharram holiday working in its favor on day 1, helping it register a good number at the Indian box office. Overseas, too, the film has opened respectably. Overall, a healthy start that sets up the first weekend well. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 worldwide collection report!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the worldwide box office on day 1?

At the Indian box office, Welcome To The Jungle scored 19.4 crore net on day 1, including the paid previews of 4.07 crore net from Thursday night. In gross terms, it equals 22.89 crore. In the overseas market, the film has registered an opening of 4.7 crore gross. Combining both, the worldwide gross of Day 1 stands at 27.59 crore. While it isn’t a huge start but still a good number, setting the stage for a healthy 3-day opening weekend.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 19.4 crore

India gross – 22.89 crore

Overseas gross – 4.7 crore

Worldwide gross – 27.59 crore

4th biggest Bollywood opener of 2026 globally!

With 27.59 crore gross worldwide on day 1, Welcome To The Jungle has registered the fourth spot among Bollywood’s biggest global openers of 2026. It sits below Bhooth Bangla (31.1 crore) but above Cocktail 2 (24 crore). The top of the chart remains firmly dominated by Dhurandhar 2’s historic 235.1 crore worldwide opening, followed by Border 2 at 45.37 crore.

Take a look at the top Bollywood openers of 2026 globally (gross):

Dhurandhar 2 – 235.1 crore Border 2 – 45.37 crore Bhooth Bangla – 31.1 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 27.59 crore Cocktail 2 – 24 crore

With the opening weekend ahead and Saturday’s advance booking already showing a massive jump, the worldwide total is set to grow significantly over the next two days.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

Must Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office (Closing Collection): Concludes Its Run As Bollywood’s 6th Highest-Grosser Of 2026!

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