Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking & Prediction ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Welcome To The Jungle is off to a good start, backed by the Muharram holiday, and the advance booking for day 2 (first Saturday) is reflecting exactly the kind of jump that a well-received comedy franchise film should generate heading into the first weekend. Pre-sales have jumped significantly from the opening day. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The show count crosses the 11,000 mark

The comedy magnum opus has secured good showcasing across India despite Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga enjoying their share of footfalls. For Saturday, the film saw a hike in the show count, and it currently stands at 11,317. With family audiences expected to step out in large numbers due to the weekend factor, the film is poised for a big boost.

Welcome To The Jungle sees a big jump in day 2 advance booking

As per the advance booking update for day 2, Welcome To The Jungle has grossed 6.84 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the first Saturday. In net collections, it equals 5.8 crore. This is a massive jump from day 1’s advance booking of 3.1 crore gross, an increase of over 120% from the previous day’s pre-sales figure. The jump clearly indicates that the favorable word-of-mouth from opening day has kicked in and is driving demand for Saturday’s shows. With 11,317 shows listed for the day, the screen count is good and provides enough room for healthy walk-in footfalls.

Day 2 prediction: Welcome To The Jungle targets a solid Saturday

Based on advance booking numbers, the show count, and the overall momentum from day 1, Welcome To The Jungle is targeting 18-20 crore net at the Indian box office on day 2. A Saturday collection in this range, combining advance bookings with strong walk-ins, would set the film up for a very healthy opening weekend overall and keep it firmly on course for a big first-week total.

More about the film

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Shreyas Talpade, among others.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

Must Read: Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 8: 72% Budget Recovered, Successfully Battles Welcome To The Jungle Storm!

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