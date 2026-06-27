Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 8 Collection!(Photo Credit –Maddock Films)



Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna is no more enjoying a free way at the box office. Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy is now battling against Welcome To The Jungle. But the BOGO offer has helped it maintain the momentum on the second Friday. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to estimates, Cocktail 2 garnered 4.5 crore on day 8. To mitigate the impact of Welcome To The Jungle, the makers offered a buy 1, get 1 deal on June 26. The strategy paid off as it remained on the same lines as Thursday. However, it is now the #2 choice of the audience in the Hindi belt.

The cumulative total in India reaches 78.81 crore net after 8 days. With the help of the Saturday boost, the romantic comedy will hopefully surpass the domestic lifetime of O’Romeo (83.35 crore). It will emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film, plus Shahid Kapoor’s #4 highest-grosser of all time. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 92.99 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Day 8: 4.5 crore

Total: 78.81 crore

What is the budget of Cocktail 2?

Cocktail 2 is reportedly made on a budget of 110 crore. In 8 days, the makers have recovered 72% of the total investments. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer 31.19 crore more to enter the safe zone and gain the success tag. It should get much closer to the target during the second weekend.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 78.81 crore

Budget recovery: 72%

India gross: 92.99 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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