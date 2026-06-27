Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga is standing strong against the new releases. It was barely impacted by the arrival of Cocktail 2, and has now showcased growth on the day of Welcome To The Jungle’s release. Scroll below for the day 15 box office update!
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 15
Imtiaz Ali’s directorial has entered the third week on a strong note. According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 2.85 crore net on day 15. It witnessed a 21.27% jump compared to 2.35 crore garnered on the second Thursday.
As mentioned above, Main Vaapas Aaunga is now facing competition from two big Bollywood films, but so far, the hold has been unreal. The cumulative total in India reaches 37.65 crore net after 15 days. It has recovered 54% of its 70 crore budget.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 12.25 crore
- Week 2: 22.55 crore
- Day 15: 2.85 crore
Total: 37.65 crore
Set to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026
Diljit Dosanjh’s period romantic drama is now inches away from joining the elite club of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. It needs only 1.53 crore more to beat Krishnavataram Part 1 and secure the 10th spot. The much-awaited milestone will be unlocked today.
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore
- Border 2: 362.76 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore
- O’Romeo: 83.35 crore
- Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 72.90 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore
- Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore
- The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore
- Krishnavataram Part 1: 39.18 crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 15 Summary
- Budget: 70 crore
- India net: 37.65 crore
- Budget recovery: 54%
- India gross: 44.42 crore
- Overseas gross: 13.80 crore
- Worldwide gross: 58.22 crore
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Must Read: Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Needs Less Than 1 Crore To Become 4th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2026
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