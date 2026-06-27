Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 15 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga is standing strong against the new releases. It was barely impacted by the arrival of Cocktail 2, and has now showcased growth on the day of Welcome To The Jungle’s release. Scroll below for the day 15 box office update!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 15

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial has entered the third week on a strong note. According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 2.85 crore net on day 15. It witnessed a 21.27% jump compared to 2.35 crore garnered on the second Thursday.

As mentioned above, Main Vaapas Aaunga is now facing competition from two big Bollywood films, but so far, the hold has been unreal. The cumulative total in India reaches 37.65 crore net after 15 days. It has recovered 54% of its 70 crore budget.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Day 15: 2.85 crore

Total: 37.65 crore

Set to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026

Diljit Dosanjh’s period romantic drama is now inches away from joining the elite club of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. It needs only 1.53 crore more to beat Krishnavataram Part 1 and secure the 10th spot. The much-awaited milestone will be unlocked today.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 72.90 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 39.18 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 37.65 crore

Budget recovery: 54%

India gross: 44.42 crore

Overseas gross: 13.80 crore

Worldwide gross: 58.22 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Needs Less Than 1 Crore To Become 4th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2026

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