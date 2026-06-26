Bollywood romantic comedy Cocktail 2 continues a steady run at the worldwide box office. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer is inches away from the 125 crore milestone. But before that, it will become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 7 update!
How much did Cocktail 2 earn worldwide in its first week?
According to the official update, Cocktail 2 collected 122.14 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 7 days. It earned 34.46 crore gross overseas, while the remaining 87.68 crore comes from the domestic gross.
Today, Homi Adajania’s directorial will cross the 125 crore mark. With that, it will get closer to surpassing Luka Chuppi (128.86 crore) and becoming Kriti Sanon’s 7th highest-grossing film globally.
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Also aims to beat O’Romeo worldwide!
Cocktail 2 is now also competing against O’Romeo to emerge as Bollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026 worldwide. The action thriller had accumulated 123.1 crore gross in its lifetime. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer needs only 96 lakh more, which will be easily amassed today.
That’s not it; the romantic comedy will also emerge as Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grosser in the post-COVID era.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:
- Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore
- Border 2: 485.3 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore
- O’Romeo: 123.1 crore
- Cocktail 2: 122.14 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 84.53 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 77.81 crore
- Mardaani 3: 77.12 crore
- The Kerala Story 2: 61.65 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga: 51.44 crore
Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Summary
- India net: 74.31 crore
- India gross: 87.68 crore
- Overseas gross: 34.46 crore
- Worldwide gross: 122.14 crore
Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.
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