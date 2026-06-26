Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy (Photo Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar has arrived at the box office with his action-adventure comedy, Welcome To The Jungle. The advance booking was favorable, and the early reviews have increased the excitement around Ahmed Khan’s directorial. It has also left behind Bhooth Bangla in morning occupancy. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Welcome To The Jungle Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle registered a morning occupancy of 11%. It kick-started its journey on a good note, considering there is competition from Cocktail 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and other Bollywood releases.

As mentioned before, the word-of-mouth is positive. The trends will only improve during the afternoon and evening shows. Today is also a holiday due to Muharram, which will benefit the action adventure comedy and drive footfalls throughout the day.

Beats Bhooth Bangla

After a string of disappointments in the post-COVID era, the tables are finally turning for Akshay Kumar. He delivered a success earlier this year with the horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla. Priyadarshan’s directorial registered a morning occupancy of 10.02%.

In comparison, Welcome To The Jungle has showcased better trends. It has also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s 2025 releases, Sky Force (10.26%) and Jolly LLB 3 (10.28%).

Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani co-starrer is performing better than most Bollywood releases of 2026 including Mardaani 3 (8.97%) and O’Romeo (8.63%). It also gave a tough competition to Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2, which registered an occupancy of 11.08% during its morning shows.

To score Akshay Kumar’s highest opening in 2026!

Bhooth Bangla surpassed expectations, making an opening of 18.31 crore net in India on day 1. On the other hand, the biggest benefit for Welcome To The Jungle remained its paid previews, which garnered 3.8 crore. The action adventure comedy is eying a 20 crore+ opening, setting new milestones for Akshay Kumar!

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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