Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Collection ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the Welcome To The Jungle gang is off to a flying start. The action-adventure comedy surpassed Bhooth Bangla to register the 3rd-highest opening of 2026 in Bollywood. That’s not it; Ahmed Khan’s directorial went on to unlock 2 other records. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the official update, Welcome To The Jungle collected 19.40 crore net on day 1 in India. This includes 4.07 crore earned in paid previews, while the remaining 15.33 crore was earned on the opening day. Including taxes, the gross opening stands at 22.89 crore.

3rd highest opening of 2026 in Bollywood!

Akshay Kumar has recorded his biggest opening in 2026, surpassing Bhooth Bangla. Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy had garnered 3.75 crore in paid previews, followed by 14.56 crore on opening day, taking its day 1 total to 18.31 crore net.

In terms of Bollywood releases of 2026, Raveena Tandon co-starrer has secured the 3rd spot.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 19.40 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore Cocktail 2: 14.1 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 8.65 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 4.38 crore Mardaani 3: 4 crore

Records Akshay Kumar’s 10th biggest opening of all time!

Welcome To The Jungle has also secured a spot among Akshay Kumar’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office. It missed Housefull 4 by a small margin.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest opening days in India (net earnings):

2.0: 60.25 crore Mission Mangal: 29.16 crore Sooryavanshi: 26.29 crore Gold: 25.25 crore Housefull 5: 24.35 crore Kesari: 21.06 crore Singh Is Bliing: 20.67 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 19.4 crore Housefull 4 – 19.08 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore

Akshay Kumar’s 2nd highest comedy opening in the post-COVID era!

The action-adventure comedy has achieved another milestone! It stayed only behind Housefull 5 (24.35 crore) to record the 2nd highest comedy opening in the post-pandemic era.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s comedy openers at the Indian box office (post-pandemic era):

Housefull 5: 24.35 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 19.40 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore Jolly LLB 3: 12.5 crore OMG 2: 10.26 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 19.40 crore

India gross: 22.89 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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