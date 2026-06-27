Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales: 574% Jump In Only 3 Hours!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales: Akshay Kumar’s Film Is Ready To Riot On The 1st Saturday! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

After registering a grand double-digit debut at the domestic box office, Ahmed Khan’s star-studded slapstick comedy Welcome To The Jungle has set the ticket windows on absolute fire on its first Saturday. The real-time data on BookMyShow suggests that the family audience has completely taken over, hinting at an explosive day 2 growth for this Akshay Kumar film!

The comedy recently grabbed a spot among the top 10 opening day ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS for 2025–2026. Now on the first Saturday, the hourly ticket sales of the film witnessed a huge is 574% jump in the first three hours itself!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office BMS Sales

The day has kicked off strongly on BMS, outperforming Friday’s morning sales. However, once the clock struck 11 AM, the ticket sales for afternoon and evening shows skyrocketed. From 7 AM to 11 AM, Welcome To The Jungle managed to register ticket sales of 40K on BMS.

The ticket sales started with 2.7K in the morning. This number took a more than 500% jump on BMS, with 18.2K ticket sales from 10 – 11 AM. By 11 AM, the film had already cleared 40,200 tickets for the day, surpassing Friday’s cumulative morning ticket sales of 29,150. Meanwhile, the single screens are showing frantic spot-bookings, assuring that a massive Saturday is loading for the Khiladi.

This phenomenal Saturday scale follows a huge opening day performance on BMS. Welcome To The Jungle registered 288K ticket sales on Day 1, placing it right alongside the biggest Bollywood biggies of 2025-2026.

Check out the BMS sales of Bollywood films on the opening day (2025-2026).

Dhurandhar 2: 1.64M War 2: 676K Chhaava: 669K Border 2: 502K Saiyaara: 419K Dhurandhar: 376K Thamma: 357K Housefull 5: 295K Welcome To The Jungle: 288K Raid 2: 278K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Pre-Opening Records: Akshay Kumar Hits 2 Huge Milestones On BMS Before The First Day First Show!

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