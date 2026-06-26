Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Pre-Opening Records: Akshay Kumar Hits 2 Huge Milestones!(Photo Credit –YouTube)



The absolute craze for Ahmed Khan’s massive comedy film has officially taken over the country! However, before the theaters were ready for the first day first show, Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle already wreaked havoc with its online ticket sales on BookMyShow, hitting two pre-opening records for the film.

According to the final pre-sales report on BookMyShow (BMS), the multi-starrer film has emerged as one of the most anticipated Akshay Kumar releases in recent years, as it has aggressively stormed straight into the Top 5 highest ticket sales of 2026!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office BMS Sales

Akshay Kumar‘s box office pull on BookMyShow has seen a massive surge over the last few seasons, and Welcome To The Jungle is continuing that golden streak. The film locked its final pre-sales at 124K tickets sold in advance.

It cruised past the pre-sales of OMG 2 (90K), Jolly LLB 3 (88K), and the action-heavy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (65K). It currently sits as his fourth-highest post-August 2023 opener on the platform, chasing only Sky Force, Bhooth Bangla, and Housefull 5.

Check out the pre-sales of all the Akshay Kumar films on BMS post August 2023.

Housefull 5: 185K Bhooth Bangla: 169.87K Sky Force: 150K Welcome To The Jungle: 124K OMG 2: 90K Jolly LLB 3: 88K Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 65K Kesari Chapter 2: 47K Khel Khel Mein: 29K Mission Raniganj: 11K

The second major milestone for the film comes as the fourth-highest ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS. In fact, Akshay Kumar now holds two out of the five spots in this list with Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle!

Check out the top 5 BMS sales for Bollywood films in 2026.

Dhurandhar 2: 2.41M Border 2: 404K Bhooth Bangla: 170K Welcome To The Jungle: 124K Cocktail 2: 120K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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